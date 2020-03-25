KLBK Midday Weather March 25, 2020

Tonight: Clear & cool. Low 44.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & windy. High 88.

Hot and windy conditions will be the main story throughout the next several days. Warmer air moves in by tomorrow as highs will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny conditions. By tomorrow, we may even have the potential to break a record high temperature. The record high temperature for tomorrow is 90° set back in 1998. While we have that potential, it may not be certain.

One thing for certain is that we will crush Thursday's record of 88° set back in 1956 as forecasted high temperatures will be in the mid 90s. By Thursday, the winds will pick up to 25 mph with gusts of 35 mph foreshadowing for whats to come. Friday winds will be sustained at 35 mph with gusts of up to 45/50 mph. Strong winds will continue through Saturday sustained at 30 mph.

Warm, dry, and windy conditions also mean that we'll be dealing with fire weather potential tomorrow through Saturday. However, the best chance to see fire weather conditions will be in eastern New Mexico. Both Curry and Roosevelt counties are under a Red Flag Warning from noon MDT - 7 PM MDT tomorrow. Lubbock and the South Plains could certainly see an uptick in fire weather potential by Friday.