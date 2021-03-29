KLBK Midday Weather March 29, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- Fire concerns will be high this week as more dry air builds in. We’re still in a surplus of precipitation for the month and year. However, the longer we don’t see rain, the sooner the deficit returns. The bad news is that there is no opportunity to see any rain in the region this week. We’re going to see sustained wind at 20-25 mph today, with gusts to 45 mph at times. Lubbock will see sunny skies with a high temperature of 82°. Tomorrow will see highs dropping down closer to average. But the wind will stay high. It will be sustained at 15-20 mph, with gusts of 35-40 mph in the afternoon. It will be dry and sunny, with a high of 70°. Temperatures will drop down into the low 60s by Wednesday afternoon with more strong wind.

