KLBK Midday Weather March 30, 2020

Today: Overcast & windy. Isolated rain east. High 72.Tonight: Winds calming & skies clearing. Low 40.Tomorrow: Sunny & warm. High 75.

It's a busy day in West Texas weather. An upper level low will steer a dryline east by this afternoon supplying two weather makers. The first is strong winds and fire weather potential. Winds will turn to the west this afternoon sustained at 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. Due to these strong winds, a Wind Advisory will be in place from 12 PM this afternoon to 9 PM this evening.

This dryline will help to drop our humidity across the region giving us prime fire weather conditions. Much of the area is in a critical fire weather risk for today and under a Red Flag Warning from noon - 9 PM this evening. Do NOT do any outdoor burning today as one small spark will create big problems.

The second weather maker from this dryline will be in the form of showers and storms to the east of Lubbock. Anything that develops this afternoon will remain sub-severe as we're in a general thunderstorm category. However, we could see one final push for a thunderstorm this evening to the northeast where a marginal risk for severe weather lies.

After today, things turn relatively quiet. We'll end the month of March dry, but still in a surplus of rainfall. April starts off unseasonably warm with a slight chance for an isolated shower. By Thursday, highs will be in the lower 80s before falling into the lower 60s by Friday.