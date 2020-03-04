KLBK Midday Weather March 4, 2020

Today: Scattered showers ending this evening. High 50.Tonight: Mostly clear & cold. Low 34.Tomorrow: Abundant sun. Windy. High 70.

Rain yesterday afternoon/evening has persisted throughout the overnight hours and early this morning. As of 7 AM rainfall totals are coming in at an inch of rain in our southern counties and KLBB came in at 0.50". Some of these rain totals will continue to increase throughout the morning as we still have scattered showers across the area.

Our northern counties are in the clear for the rest of the day but will be left with a mix of sun and clouds. Lubbock and the central South Plains certainly has the potential to see a few more showers throughout the day, but the best chance for rain will be to the south. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day and early evening before everything dries out by 6 PM. In terms of how much more rain we are expecting, anywhere from a 0.10" in the central South Plains to another 0.50"-1" in the southern South Plains.

Along with the damp conditions expected through much of the day, it will also be chilly. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will also be windy with northeasterly winds sustained at 15-20 mph. This, combined with soggy conditions will make it feel a lot colder than it actually is.

As this activity clears out this evening, we'll be left with dry conditions. Sunshine will dominate tomorrow with high temperatures rebounding back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We'll remain sunny & seasonable until the latter half of the weekend when highs soar into the mid to upper 70s. Even though things will remain dry over the next few days you don't want to put that umbrella away just yet. We also have our next rain chance on Sunday as isolated showers will return by the afternoon and evening.