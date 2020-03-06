KLBK Midday Weather March 6, 2020

Today: Sunny & seasonable. High 64.Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 40.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Windy. High 65.

A quiet next few days is on tap with a mix of sun & clouds and highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of some rain by the latter half of this weekend. Saturday will remain dry, but windy with sustained winds at 20-25 mph. Sunday will remain dry for the first half of the day before scattered showers develop.

If you're heading to morning services on Sunday you will be okay. However, you'll need the umbrella on hand by the afternoon. Scattered showers will begin after noon lasting throughout much of the afternoon and evening. While not everyone will see rain, we have the potential to see accumulations of nearly a quarter of an inch.

Dry conditions will prevail Monday and Tuesday as highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dry conditions won't last for long as we're tracking more rain for Wednesday and Thursday.