KLBK Midday Weather May 11, 2020

Today: Scattered PM severe storms. High 73.Tonight: Isolated storms. Low 55.Tomorrow: isolated storms. High 81.

Today is a historic day for the City of Lubbock as an F5 tornado ripped through the city killing 26 and injuring more than 1500. This storm was spawned by a retreating dryline which helped to create this deadly tornado. Unfortunately, we have some severe weather in our forecast for this somber day.

Isolated showers will begin to develop at 12 PM in eastern New Mexico slowly pushing east. These storms will increase in coverage and increase in intensity throughout the afternoon. The best chance for severe weather will be to the NW as we are in a slight risk for severe weather which includes the city of Lubbock. Hail up to 2" and damaging winds will be the primary concern, although an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

The severe weather potential will diminish by later this evening but some showers and storms will stick around overnight as most of this activity will be kept to the east. Tomorrow morning we'll wake up to dry conditions but another round of isolated showers are expected to develop by the afternoon. Despite the rain chances in the forecast tomorrow we are not in a severe weather threat as of yet.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm to the east Wednesday PM which is where the greatest severe weather potential is. Much of this activity will be kept out of the South Plains.

Overall, highs today will be on the unseasonably cool side before highs top out in the lower 90s by Wednesday. The 90s last through Friday as the 80s return for the weekend.