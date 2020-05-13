KLBK Midday Weather May 13, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We had a break from the severe storms on Tuesday thanks to the cap holding in place. The cap is like a lid on a boiling pot of water. So long as the lid is there, the water in the pot won’t boil over the top of the pot. Today, we will see the water boiling over the top of the pot, especially in the eastern counties. Locations off the Caprock have a good shot to see severe storms this afternoon. Lubbock is going to see storms beginning early in the afternoon. The timing is going to be from 2:00-5:00 pm. The timing off the Caprock will be from 3:00-7:00 pm. Lubbock has the potential to see hail to golf ball size and 70 mph wind. The Rolling Plains could see baseball size hail and 75 mph wind gusts with any storm. The high in Lubbock will make it to 85°.
