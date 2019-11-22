KLBK Midday Weather November 22, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The rain we had across west Texas yesterday and overnight has shifted to the east and dry weather will win out as we round out the week. The cloudy skies we have will be clearing off before sunset tonight and we will see mostly sunny skies. It will be a chilly day, with the high temperature only reaching 46° here in Lubbock. Wind will remain light. There will be plenty of sunshine on Saturday, as warmer air returns to the region. Expect the high temperature in Lubbock to make it to 62° which is just above the average for this time of year. Wind will be at 10-15 mph during the day.

