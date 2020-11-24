KLBK Midday Weather November 24, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- After a cool, cloudy and gloomy Monday, we’re going to switch to sunshine, warmer air and very strong wind for today. There is a wind advisory in effect for the entire area until 6:00 pm. Sustained wind will be at 30-35 mph today, with gusts reaching 50 mph at times this afternoon. So the wind and dry air will cause major fire issues today, should a fire get started. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high temperature of 69°. We’re going to finally see the wind relax for the most part on Wednesday. The sunshine and dry air will stay with us. There will be no travel issues if you are going to head out of town for Thanksgiving, or if you have family coming into town. Lubbock will be sunny and dry, with light wind and a high temperature of 64°.

