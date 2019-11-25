KLBK Midday Weather November 25, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’re going to have a warm and breezy start to Thanksgiving week. The wind is going to be gusty at times today, but high temperatures will remain above average. Some locations in the southern counties will actually be near 70°. Lubbock is going to see mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature reaching 68°. A cold front is going to drop highs down closer to average for Tuesday. The wind is going to be strong, sustained at 30-40 mph, gusting to 60 mph at times. Other than that, it will remain mostly sunny, with a high of 59°.
Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!