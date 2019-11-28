KLBK Midday Weather November 28, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- This Thanksgiving is going to remain cloudy and cold out there. There will be areas of fog persisting as well. The cloud cover will hold the high temperature in Lubbock to only 39°. Readings will be in the mid 30s by 6:00 am Friday. If you’re getting out early tomorrow to do some Christmas shopping, be sure to dress warm. The cloudy skies will linger all day on Black Friday. The high in Lubbock is going to be above the average for November 29. It will climb up to 63°. However, the wind will increase to 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph at times.

Follow along on Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!