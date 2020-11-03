KLBK Midday Weather November 3, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We have come into the month of November with an uptick of high temperatures. Today is Election Day and I am voting for cooler weather. It will not be too warm out there today, but we’re still going to see highs above average across the region. The average high for today is 69°. Lubbock is going to see mostly sunny skies today, with 10-15 mph wind in the afternoon. The high for today is going to reach 76°. It will be even warmer out there tomorrow. Skies will be sunny and the air will remain dry for west Texas. The wind will stay at 10-15 mph. Lubbock is going to see the high temperature climb all the way up to 84°.

