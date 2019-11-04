KLBK Midday Weather November 4, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Warm weather is going to continue across west Texas for this Monday. Highs were in the upper 70s and even a few low 80s on Sunday afternoon. Expect much of the same for today. Skies will be sunny and wind will only be at 5-10 mph. Expect the high temperature to make it to 76° in Lubbock. The average high for today is 69°. There won’t be much of a change in the forecast for Tuesday. The wind is going to remain at 5-10 mph under mostly sunny conditions. A weak cold front is going to drop high temperatures to below average readings in our region. Lubbock will only make it to 63°. But it will be a nice day with the light wind and sunshine.

