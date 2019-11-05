KLBK Midday Weather November 5, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cold front which moved through west Texas yesterday is going to affect the weather today. We’re still going to get mostly sunny skies and dry air, but it will be cooler. Wind is going to be out of the north today, which means highs will return to below average numbers. Lubbock will only make it to 61°. Overnight, clouds will increase as moisture returns from a low pressure system to the southwest. We’ll begin to see showers and thunderstorms affecting the region on Wednesday afternoon at 50%. Watch for areas of heavy rainfall. The high tomorrow will be 67°.

