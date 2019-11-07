KLBK Midday Weather November 7, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- A strong cold front moved in this morning, which will keep things frigid all through the rest of the day. Wind is going to make it feel more like the low 20s this afternoon. We’ll get dry air the rest of the day, but the cloud cover will linger. The “high” will only reach 38°. Overnight, the clouds will stick around, which means it will not be as cold Friday morning. Lubbock will drop down to 32°. Friday afternoon will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with less wind and slightly warmer air. The high temperature will be below average, but will make it to 58°.

