KLBK Midday Weather November 9, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The above average November warmth will continue this afternoon. We have had seven straight days with above average highs so far in November 2020. We’re going to be really warm today, with sunny skies. The wind is going to be sustained at 20-25 mph from the southwest. That will bring in more dry conditions, as well. Wind gusts today will be near 35 mph. The high in Lubbock will get to 81°. The average high for today is 67°. A Pacific cold front is going to move in tomorrow. We’re going to start out with a low of 41°. The afternoon will stay sunny and very dry again. Wind is going to drop to 10-15 mph. It will be a much cooler day, with below average highs area-wide. We will get to a high of 63° here in Lubbock.

