KLBK Midday Weather October 10, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’re watching a very strong cold front working its way south today. This is moving in faster than the forecast models had anticipated. Therefore, the cooler air will arrive sooner than what we thought yesterday. The front should be affecting Lubbock by 1:00 pm today. That means the high temperature will occur earlier in the day. We’ll hit 79° in Lubbock, before dropping to the upper 50s by 5:00 pm. The wind will increase tonight to 20-25 mph behind the cold front. Lows will drop to near, or below freezing tomorrow morning. We will get sunshine and wind tomorrow, with a high temperature of only 55°.