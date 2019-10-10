KLBK Midday Weather October 10, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 83.Tonight: Frigid & windy. Feeling like the teens & 20s. Low 33.Tomorrow: Much colder. Breezy. High 57.

As of 7 AM the cold front that we've been talking about all week has pushed through Amarillo inching closer to the South Plains. The timing of this front plays a key factor in our forecast for today. Much of the southern panhandle and northern South Plains will be cooler with highs in the 60s. Though it's really a tricky forecast for the central South Plains. If this front continues it's same speed, we could see high temperatures, including Lubbock, in the mid to upper 70s. If this front slows down as it approaches the central South Plains, highs could reach the low to mid 80s. Our southern counties will experience the warmest weather with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Along with the cooler air that this front will bring, we'll also notice the winds picking up. Wind speeds behind the front will be sustained at 20-25 mph with gusts of up to 35 mph. Much of the windy conditions will happen overnight tonight, though breezy conditions will be expected today.

Cold air will filter in overnight tonight with temperatures crashing into the upper 20s & 30s. The first freeze of the season is likely tonight so you want to make sure you bring pets and plants indoors tonight, and turn all sprinklers off. You'll want the heavier jacket before you leave for work tomorrow morning as temperatures will feel like the teens and 20s thanks to the windy conditions.

Afternoon high temperatures tomorrow will struggle to get into the mid 50s, but with the windy conditions it'll feel more like the 40s.