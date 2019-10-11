KLBK Midday Weather October 11, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy. Feels like the 40s. High 56.Tonight: Cold & breezy. Feels like the 20s. Low 32.Tomorrow: Warming up. Sunny & breezy. High 65.

The cold front that pushed through the South Plains yesterday morning is bringing bitter cold conditions this morning. Temperatures are around the 20s and 30s this morning, but along with the cooler air comes windy conditions. Winds are out of the north sustained at 15-20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph. With the cold air and windy conditions, it feels more like the teens and 20s this morning. Cooler air will stick around this afternoon as high temperatures will top out in the 50s. Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day, so temperatures this afternoon will feel more like the 40s in some places.

We're on tap for another cold night tonight. Temperatures once again will fall into the 30s, but winds will not be that strong so it'll feel like the true temperature. We'll warm up into the mid 60s across the region tomorrow afternoon so you won't need those heavier jackets.

By the latter half of the weekend highs will rebound back into the mid 80s ahead of another, but weaker cold front. Temperatures by Monday will fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Most of the day will remain dry, though a slight chance of a few showers and storms are possible Monday evening.