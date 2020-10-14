KLBK Midday Weather October 14, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The summer heat has made a return to west Texas. We had highs in the low 90s on Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. The record high in Lubbock for October 14 is 93°. We will soar past that today and actually get near 100° for many locations. The day is going to stay sunny and dry. The drought conditions will be very, very bad and the fire weather will be a concern today. Lubbock will reach a high temperature of 98°, with wind at 20-25 mph. Triple digit heat is really possible off the Caprock this afternoon. A strong cold front will move through late tonight, into tomorrow. The wind will be at 15-25 mph with the front and just behind it. Gusts will get to 40 mph at times. The high temperature will actually be below average tomorrow, with Lubbock only getting to 70°.
