KLBK Midday Weather October 14, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

After a cooler day on Monday, warmer weather returned to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Tuesday. Daytime highs ranged from the middle to upper 80s on average, with a couple of locations briefly warming into the lower 90s.

The weather across region will continue to remain pleasant this evening, overnight and on Wednesday. Lows tonight will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Hotter weather is expected on Wednesday, with highs ranging from the middle to upper 90s. Lubbock's record high on Wednesday is 93° from 2009. I'm forecasting a high temperature of 97° for the Hub City.

Extended Forecast:Long range forecast models continue to show no precipitation chances across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the next seven days. We'll continue to see variable temperatures over the extended forecast period as well.

Record warmth is expected on Wednesday with highs ranging from the middle to upper 90s. Cooler weather returns on Thursday with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. We'll hold in the middle to upper 60s on Friday. Another warming trend is ahead on Saturday with high temperatures jumping back into the middle 80s. Another cool down returns on Sunday with highs dropping back into the middle and upper 70s. Even cooler weather returns for early next week with highs on Monday and Tuesday ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.