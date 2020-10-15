KLBK Midday Weather October 15, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was another record setting day in west Texas on Wednesday afternoon. Highs even eclipsed the century mark in some locations off the Caprock. Lubbock officially made it up to a high of 97°, which broke the record high of 93° set in 2009. A strong cold front has pushed through the region, bringing in strong northerly wind and cooler air. This afternoon will remain sunny and dry, with wind sustained at 15-20 mph. The high temperature today will remain below average, as we make it to 70°. Friday will be a very nice day to get outside if you can. I know we desperately need to see rain, but Friday will stay sunny and dry. Wind will be light and the high will be 68°. Enjoy this day while you can, because the wind picks up on Saturday.

