KLBK Midday Weather October 15, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was another record setting day in west Texas on Wednesday afternoon. Highs even eclipsed the century mark in some locations off the Caprock. Lubbock officially made it up to a high of 97°, which broke the record high of 93° set in 2009. A strong cold front has pushed through the region, bringing in strong northerly wind and cooler air. This afternoon will remain sunny and dry, with wind sustained at 15-20 mph. The high temperature today will remain below average, as we make it to 70°. Friday will be a very nice day to get outside if you can. I know we desperately need to see rain, but Friday will stay sunny and dry. Wind will be light and the high will be 68°. Enjoy this day while you can, because the wind picks up on Saturday.

Follow along on InstagramTwitterFacebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar