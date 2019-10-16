KLBK Midday Weather October 16, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny, cool, & pleasant. High 71.Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 43.Tomorrow: Warming up. Mostly sunny. High 80.

We're off to a chilly start this morning as many of us woke up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We we're off to a cool start this morning, and it will be a relatively cool afternoon as well all thanks to yesterday's cold front. High pressure is beginning to filter in behind that front giving us sunny conditions today, and really over the next several days.

Since high pressure will be in control, rain chances will be non-existent over the extended forecast. Sunshine is going to dominate over the next several days. As high pressure strengthens we'll see temperatures by the end of the workweek about ten degrees above our average with highs in the mid 80s.

Another front will sweep through by Sunday, though it won't be that strong. Temperatures this weekend will fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s. By Monday, highs will top out in the mid 70s.