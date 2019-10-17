KLBK Midday Weather October 17, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- High pressure is in control of the weather across west Texas today. Usually this is seen in the summer time when we become accustomed to sunny and dry weather. Well, this will be the case today as well. The sun will shine and the wind will increase as we move through the day. Expect to see Lubbock reaching a high temperature of 80°. The sun will continue to shine on Friday as the wind picks up again. Sustained wind on Friday is going to be at 15-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph at times. There will be plenty of sunshine with a high temperature of 84°. Cooler air returns on Saturday morning.