KLBK Midday Weather October 2, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- The showers and storms have been pounding away at the northwest counties the last few days. Flooding has been a major issue across Parmer, Castro and Bailey Counties. In fact, Muleshoe has picked up more than four inches of rain in the last 48 hours! There will be more scattered thunderstorms in the western counties today, with that activity trying to push closer to Lubbock by the evening and overnight. Coverage will increase after midnight and into the morning tomorrow with that cold front. We’ll see a high of 84°. Behind the front tomorrow, with the showers and storms, we will only make it to a high of 74°.

