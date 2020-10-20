KLBK Midday Weather October 20, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yesterday was the second straight day of below average highs for Lubbock. Meanwhile, there was actually some warm air along the state line. Highs there climbed up to the upper 70s, while most of the rest of the region saw highs in the upper 60s. We’re going to see the clouds linger into the afternoon today. But once the thick clouds clear, the air is going to warm up. Lubbock will eventually see mostly sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 82°. There will be plenty of sunshine out there on Wednesday. The air is going to stay dry, with no rain anywhere close to us. The wind will be at 10-15 mph again, with the high reaching 84°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!