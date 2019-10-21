KLBK Midday Weather October 21, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Cool & breezy. High 70.Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 35.Tomorrow:Sunny & comfortable. High 71.

A cold front pushed through the area last night bringing some windy conditions and cooler air this morning. Unfortunately, this front did not bring any rainfall across West Texas as the atmosphere was too dry. Because of this, this afternoon will feature abundant sunshine as temperatures struggle to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. West northwesterly winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph and low moisture in the atmosphere will give way to critical fire weather conditions this afternoon.

Low moisture and no rain will be the story over the next several days. Though, things could look to change by Thursday as our next front moves through. This front will begin to push through West Texas late Wednesday and early Thursday morning. High temperatures on Thursday will crash into the 50s. Winds will pick up behind the front. That'll make it feel a little more like the 40s. Most of the day will be dry, although Thursday evening there is a chance for some showers. This activity could continue into Friday and Saturday, but for now it's something to watch.