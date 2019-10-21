KLBK Midday Weather October 21, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front moved through west Texas yesterday evening and last night. We had dry air, with only a noted wind shift. However, this same front brought loads of severe weather and tornadoes to the DFW area last night and early this morning. We’ll feel the cooler air out there today. Expect to see sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 73°. Expect another comfortable day on Tuesday. We’re going to experience sunny skies and light wind. The air will be dry, as Lubbock will see the high temperature make it to 72°.