1  of  2
Breaking News
Texas Tech ranks #13 in pre-season AP poll Andre Emmett murder update: one arrested, one still on the loose

KLBK Midday Weather October 21, 2019

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front moved through west Texas yesterday evening and last night. We had dry air, with only a noted wind shift. However, this same front brought loads of severe weather and tornadoes to the DFW area last night and early this morning. We’ll feel the cooler air out there today. Expect to see sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 73°. Expect another comfortable day on Tuesday. We’re going to experience sunny skies and light wind. The air will be dry, as Lubbock will see the high temperature make it to 72°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar