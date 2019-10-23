KLBK Midday Weather October 23, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is going to be a typical west Texas Autumn day. We’re going to start out with sunny skies and 10-15 mph wind from the west-southwest. That wind will shift to the north-northeast this afternoon as a cold front will push on through. We won’t feel the surge of colder air for several hours. Expect the high temperature to reach 78°. The colder air will be felt as you get up and going on Thursday morning. The wind will stay out of the northeast at 20-25 mph. There will be a few showers in the area at 20%, mixing with some very light snow in the northwestern counties. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a high temperature of only 51°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!