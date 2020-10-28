KLBK Midday Weather October 28, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We really took a nose dive right into winter the last few days in west Texas. With that said, we are just a few days away from Halloween! We are not used to seeing this kind of winter weather event this early in the Autumn season. Well, the winter weather comes to an end today. It will still be a cold day, with cloudy skies in the afternoon. Lubbock will see the high make it to 39°. There will be leftover, light, snow showers north of Lubbock this afternoon. Thursday is going to start to see warmer air return; at least warmer than what we have seen this week. There will be blue skies and no clouds. The wind will increase to 15-20 mph, with a high temperature of 52°. It will be a dry day on Thursday.

