KLBK Midday Weather October 29, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The frozen, wintry weather from the last three days is gone and we will return to the typical west Texas dry and sunny conditions. Today will see sunny skies and warmer air. The wind from this morning, which was gusting to 40 mph+, is going to drop to below 10 mph by 5:00 pm. Lubbock will see sunny skies this afternoon, with a high temperature of 52°. Friday will see the wind remain at 5-10 mph, with more sunshine and dry weather conditions. With the sun, we will see the high make it to 63° in Lubbock. That is below average, but at least it won’t be as bad as it was earlier in the week.

