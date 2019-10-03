KLBK Midday Weather October 3, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front is going to be affecting the weather in west Texas today. That will bring in the best coverage for showers and storms to the northwest counties. These showers and storms will be winding down by 1:00 pm, with dry air winning out the rest of the day. With the front, high temperatures will only be in the mid 50s in the panhandle and low-to-mid 70s in our area. In fact, Lubbock will get to a high of 75° today. Tomorrow, expect to see more sunshine in the afternoon as the clouds will clear the area. There will be slightly higher temperatures, with Lubbock making it to 79°.

