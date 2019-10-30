KLBK Midday Weather October 30, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’re going to see slick roads out there, especially bridges and overpasses, through early afternoon. That is due to the cloud cover and cold air mass that is in place in west Texas. The clouds will clear as we move on in the afternoon, giving way to mostly sunny skies. However, it will remain cold. The high in Lubbock will only make it to 38°. Over night, we’ll get clear skies and light wind. That means it will be even colder to start the day on Thursday. The low in Lubbock will drop down to 19°. Halloween is going to see sunny skies and light wind with the high reaching 54° in Lubbock.

