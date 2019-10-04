KLBK Midday Weather October 4, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: AM fog. Otherwise overcast. High 72.Tonight: Isolated storms. Low 65.Tomorrow: Mix of sun & clouds. Warming up. High 85.

Morning fog is dropping the visibility across the region this morning to less than a half mile some areas near zero visibility. A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of the South Plains until 11 AM. Fog will break during the late morning and early afternoon giving way to overcast conditions. Another cool, but dry day is on tap as many of us will see highs in the lower 70s. Areas down to the south could see a bit warmer conditions.

Even though today will remain dry, some isolated showers and storms will develop late this evening. The bulk of the rain will be kept west of Lubbock around the state line, though a few stray showers could make their way into the central South Plains. The rain will clear out overnight leaving behind some clouds by tomorrow morning.

If you're heading out early tomorrow morning to tailgates, we'll be rain free but chilly. A sweater may be needed for tailgates, but by the start of the game temperatures will be in the mid 70s. No rain is expected throughout the day tomorrow. Along with the dry conditions, temperatures tomorrow are expected to warm up into the mid 80s.