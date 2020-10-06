KLBK Midday Weather October 6, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It really felt like summer out there on Monday. The air was very dry, we had wall-to-wall sunshine and of course the gusty wind at times. High temperatures climbed up into the 90s area-wide, which is just awful this time of year. It is Autumn and we should be seeing highs in the upper 60s and 70s at this point. However, we will not be seeing Autumn-like weather any time soon. Today is going to be another warm one. Expect more sunshine and no clouds. Wind will be at 10-15 mph, with a high temperature of 90° in Lubbock. Tomorrow will not change. It’s going to stay sunny, dry and very warm. The wind will be light tomorrow, which means it will feel much warmer than it actually is. The high is going to be 91°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!