KLBK Midday Weather October 7, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Well, here we go again with more warm air and dry conditions. We are really hurting in west Texas with the lack of rain in 2020. Lubbock is more than five inches in a deficit for precipitation this year and that will continue to get worse. Dry air is here to stay over the next week. Today will be sunny again, with dry air and light wind. The high temperature is going to climb up to 91° once again. Thursday is looking to see a brief and slight cool down, but don’t get too excited about that. It’s still going to be sunny and dry, with wind at 15-20 mph in the afternoon. The high tomorrow will be 88°, which is well above average.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!