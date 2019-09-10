KLBK Midday Weather September 10, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

A check of the radar shows more showers and thunderstorms across parts of the region on this Monday. Don’t forget you can track showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains and Rolling Plains anytime with our KLBK & EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar.

Precipitation that moved across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this afternoon and evening has ended. There has been a large complex of showers and thunderstorms well to the south across the Permian Basin. Instability across the South Plains and Rolling Plains is fairy low at this point thanks to the persistent cloud cover we've had all day. However, there is still enough moisture around the area. I'll keep a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast overnight.

There is a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday morning. More scattered showers and thunderstorm are expected to develop by the afternoon and evening hours. It will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day on Monday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s on the Caprock. Areas across the Rolling Plains will have highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s.

Severe weather is not expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. However, brief heavy rainfall in spots could cause some minor flooding.

Extended Forecast:Scattered thunderstorm chances are expected daily Tuesday through Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling this week. Thunderstorm chances become more isolated by Saturday. Models show dry weather returning to the area for Sunday and Monday. Organized severe weather is not expected, but keep in mind brief heavy rainfall could cause some minor flooding.

Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 80s Tuesday through Saturday across the South Plains. High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s again by Sunday and Monday.