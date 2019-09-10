KLBK Midday Weather September 10, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- Clouds will stick around the west Texas skies this afternoon. We will not see the overcast conditions we had Monday, but we’ll still get more clouds than sunshine. Those clouds will help to keep high temperatures well below average today. Lubbock will expect to see partly sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 84°. Expect much of the same tomorrow. We’ll get a slightly higher shot at seeing some rain; but that will only be at 20%. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high temperature of 83°.