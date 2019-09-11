KLBK Midday Weather September 11, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Scattered PM rain showers. High 83.Tonight: Storms ending overnight. Low 66.Tomorrow: Heating up. Scattered storms. High 86.

Today will be much of a repeat of yesterday as partly cloudy conditions dominate with temperatures staying in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening at about 30% coverage. Rain chances and temperatures will be on the increase tomorrow ahead of an appraoching cold front.

High temperatures tomorrow will spike into the upper 80s in some spots as the cold front inches closer to the South Plains. Scattered rain develops tomorrow afternoon with increased rain chances overnight Thursday and into early Friday morning as the cold front passes. By Friday afternoon, temperatures will fall back into the lower 80s.

Unfortunately, Friday will be our last day for below average temperatures and rain chances. High pressure will begin to take control by the weekend allowing dry and warm conditions. By the beginning of next week, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s with abundant sunshine.