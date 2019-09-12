KLBK Midday Weather September 12, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Heating up. High 87.Tonight: Scattered storms. Low 64.Tomorrow: Cooler. PM scattered storms. High 82.

An approaching cold front will push through the region late tonight bringing a little bit of cooler air into the South Plains. Ahead of that cold front temperatures this afternoon will spike into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Even though the front will arrive overnight tonight, there could be a few isolated showers and storms popping up in some of our northern counties ahead of the front.

By tonight, rain chances will increase as the cold front passes through. Rain will be a bit more widespread compared to the past couple of days around 40% chance. Some of these storms could be strong as much of the area is in a marginal risk for severe weather. Fortunately, it doesn't look like it's going to be a big hail and tornado event, but more so a wind and heavy rain event.

Most of the rain will clear out by tomorrow morning leaving behind some clouds and potentially a spot shower. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few isolated showers are possible tomorrow afternoon as well.

Behind that cold front, high pressure will begin to filter in allowing for dry and warm conditions. By next week, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s making it feel more like summer.