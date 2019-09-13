KLBK Midday Weather September 13, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- It is so nice to see the rain falling in west Texas, especially when the drought conditions have been so bad lately. The rain we have seen in the morning will not carry over to the afternoon. There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Wind will remain at 5-10 mph. Lubbock’s high temperature will only make it to 81°. We’re going to get back to mostly sunny skies on Saturday. The wind is going to remain light. So with the light wind and sunshine, the high will climb up to 84° which is below average.

