KLBK Midday Weather September 15, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The clouds we saw across the area yesterday will be clearing today. Expect mostly sunny skies. We will see temperatures climbing up, but will not be at average numbers today. We hit the average high right on the number Sunday and stayed below average yesterday. It’s nice to stay at, or below average for the last few days of summer. Today will see light wind, with the high temperature reaching 83°. Tomorrow will be sunny and dry once again. There will be no clouds out there at all. As we see the sunshine, that means the air is going to be much warmer. Lubbock will make it up to 87° on Wednesday, which is above the average high for September 16.

