KLBK Midday Weather September 17, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- As expected, yesterday was a warm one across west Texas. We saw high temperatures climbing to near 90° for many spots, including Lubbock. We officially made it to 89°. The average high for September 16 is 84°. Today will be quite different. The wind flow will be coming from the northeast today. That means we’ll see cooler and dry air, helping to provide lower temperatures. Lubbock will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with light wind. The high will be below average, as we make it to 82°. Tomorrow will be similar, however, we’re going to see some clouds in the sky. These will just be the fair weather cumulus clouds passing through. Otherwise, it will remain dry, with light wind and a high of, once again, 82°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!