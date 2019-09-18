KLBK Midday Weather September 18, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Isolated rain N&W. High 92.Tonight: Rain clearing overnight. Low 67.Tomorrow: PM scattered storms. High 86.

We have one more hot, summer-like day with temperatures into the low to mid 90s across the region. While many of us will remain hot and dry this afternoon, areas to the north and west of Lubbock could see a few isolated showers. Despite the mainly dry and hot conditions today, changes are on the way beginning tomorrow.

A cold front will sweep through West Texas tomorrow that will drop our high temperatures into the mid 80s bringing along some rain with it. Scattered showers and storms are likely tomorrow afternoon thanks to that passage of the cold front. None of this activity looks to be severe as we are only in a general thunderstorm category, but there still could be some winds and heavy rain with some of these storms.

After tomorrow, rain chances diminish each day as Friday there is about a 20% chance for precipitation and into this weekend about a 10% chance both days. Although we'll only have isolated rain chances this weekend, cooler air begins to make it's way into the South Plains. High temperatures this weekend will reach the low to mid 80s making it the coolest day of the next several.