KLBK Midday Weather September 3, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was so nice to see the cooler air on Wednesday. Once the humidity cleared, it felt very nice. It gave us a preview of what real Autumn air feels like. Well, we’re jumping back into summer weather today. The system that brought the rain and cooler air yesterday is gone and that means sunshine and dry air returns. Lubbock can expect to see no clouds today, with light wind and a high temperature of 93°. The average high is 88°. By Friday, we’ll see the wind increase to 10-15 mph. However, it will stay sunny and dry for the end of the week. Highs will be lower tomorrow, as the high temperature gets to 90°.

