KLBK Midday Weather September 30, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was so nice to see the showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, just not so much overnight when it wakes you up! We’ll see more thunderstorms in eastern New Mexico and just eats of the state line this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will cause flooding in those locations. Coverage of storms for Lubbock today is going to be 10%. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a high of 83°. Tomorrow will see an uptick of thunderstorms. They will begin overnight, once more, then continue in the afternoon on Tuesday. Coverage of storms tomorrow will be 30%, with a high temperature of 82°.