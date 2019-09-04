KLBK Midday Weather September 4, 2019

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny & warm. High 92.Tonight: Clear, cool, & calm. Low 65.Tomorrow: Sunny. Heating up. High 93.

A ridge of high pressure is centered directly over us giving us your typical West Texas summer conditions: sunny, dry, and hot. This trend looks to continue throughout the rest of the workweek with highs topping out in the mid 90s. Despite there not being any triple-digits in the forecast, it still will feel hot, especially for this time of year as the average high temperature is at 88°.

If you're looking for more fall-like weather, you may be in luck next week. A cold front will push through late this weekend dropping temperatures into the upper 80s by Sunday. While most of Sunday will remain dry, a chance for some showers and storms are possible late Sunday into early Monday. The rain chances look to continue into Monday and Tuesday, however, things could change with it still being several days out. Along with the precipitation chances, Monday and Tuesday look to feel a little more like fall with high temperatures only getting up into the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

