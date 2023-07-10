LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Monday morning weather update for July 10th, 2023.

Hello and happy Monday!

Today: Our SPC day one is showing that we will have a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather. These storms could produce golf ball sized hail, locally heavy rainfall, and strong wind gusts upwards of 70 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures will drop to 72 degrees here in Lubbock. We could see some showers and isolated thunderstorms continue into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow: Early morning showers are expected across the region. Tomorrow will be sunny and 95 degrees here in Lubbock. Winds will be out of the south, southwest at 10-15 mph. Tomorrow night and Monday morning will reach a warm low of 75 degrees.

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday will rise to 101 degrees for the high. We will once again be into the triple digits! Tuesday will have a 10% chance of precipitation. Conditions will be mostly sunny and hot between these storms with southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday night will drop down to 75 degrees and Wednesday will be an extremely warm one; 104 degrees as the high! Conditions will be mostly sunny throughout the entire day.

Wednesday will drop to 76 degrees with 102 as the high for Thursday. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-20 mph and mostly sunny skies are expected.

Thursday night; 76 degrees as the low! Not much of a chance from those very warm overnight lows. Friday will be warm again with 100 degrees as the high. Winds will be out of the southeast at breezy conditions; 12-18 mph.

Friday night will drop to 72 degrees and Saturday will warm to 96 degrees, slightly cooling down. Saturday is looking to be breezy with winds out of the southeast 15-20 mph.

To end the weekend we are looking at some warm and sunny conditions for Sunday. A high of 96 degrees and winds out of the southeast winds 12-18 mph.

Start your week strong!

-Kathryn