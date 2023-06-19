LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Monday morning weather update for June 19th, 2023.

Happy Monday!

Today: The heat continues with a high of 103 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds around 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures are going to be warm with a few more clouds than we saw today; temperatures will still remain in the 60s – 70s across the region.

Tomorrow: Our high will reach 104 degrees for Tuesday. Winds will be at the same speeds; 10-15 mph.

Extended Forecast:

Tuesday night will bottom out to 72 degrees. Our high Wednesday will be 102 with a bit of cloud coverage. Wednesday night will drop to 69 degrees with some possible late storms beginning early Thursday morning.

These storms Thursday will likely occur in the afternoon hours and the chances will last through Friday. Thursday will be a bit cooler with a high of 95 degrees for the day.

Friday’s high will reach 96 degrees with winds out of the southeast at 12-18 mph. The weekend will kick off with a low of 71 degrees Friday night and Saturday bringing us 102 degrees as our high.

Saturday night will get to 72 degrees as the low and Sunday the pattern continues with a high of 103 degrees. It will be a sunny Sunday with minimal cloud coverage.