LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

Today:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions and slightly warmer weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. High temperatures will mostly be in the middle 80s. A few spots may stay in the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the south and southwest 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:47 AM CDT.



Tonight:

A clear to mostly clear sky is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 50s. The wind will be of the south and southwest 5 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 7:21 PM CDT.



Tuesday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. A stray thunderstorm or two is possible in the afternoon for some areas. It’ll be a couple of degrees cooler in most areas, but it’s still warm overall. Highs temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 80s. It’ll be breezy at times with a south to southwest 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:48 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:20 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

A stray thunderstorm is possible for some areas Tuesday afternoon and early evening. Otherwise, a dry weather pattern is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower to the middle 80s. Even warmer weather will make a brief return on Wednesday with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the very low 90s. We’ll start cooling down some on Thursday with variable high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s. Much cooler weather returns on Friday with daytime highs dropping back into the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 60s. It’ll warm up some on Sunday with highs back in the lower to the middle 70s.



Tuesday’s low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s. Wednesday and Thursday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Friday morning will be cooler with lows back in a range from the lower to the upper 40s. An even chillier morning is forecast on Saturday with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Lower to middle 40s are forecast for Sunday morning.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday, October 14:

Texas is one of eight states that will get the best view of the upcoming annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Lubbock and the South Plains region is located in a great position as the path of the eclipse will take it over southeastern New Mexico, the far southwestern South Plains and the Permian Basin.



According to information on the NASA website, the eclipse will begin at 10:17 AM CDT, reach maximum at 11:44 AM CDT and end at 1:19 PM CDT as viewed from Lubbock.



The total duration will be three hours and two minutes for the Lubbock area.



Totality will reach a maximum of 93.4% at the peak of the event at 11:44 AM CDT for the Lubbock area.



Drought Update:

There were some noted changes in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, October 5. Some areas have returned to “drought-free” status around portions of the South Plains. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported overall across areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are now being reported in the immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update. Severe stage drought conditions were creeping northward across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains from the northern Permian Basin.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 9:

Sunrise: 7:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:24 PM CDT

Normal High: 79°

Normal Low: 52°

Record High: 96° (2021)

Record Low: 29° (1970)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny and slightly warm. High temperatures ranging from the lower to the middle 80s. South to southwest wind 5-15 mph.



Tonight: Clear to mostly clear with low temperatures in the lower to the middle 50s. South to southwest wind 5-15 mph.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, continued warm and breezy at times. A stray thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to the middle 80s. South to southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Have a great week!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

