LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, May 29)

Today:

Warmer and mostly dry weather overall is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Memorial Day. After a few clouds this morning, mostly sunny conditions are on tap on this Monday. It’s possible a few clouds could develop later in the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the lower to the middle 80s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight:

Some of the high-resolution forecast models show a stray thunderstorm or two developing this evening, mainly across the far western and southwestern South Plains. For now, I’ll make a brief mention but keep the precipitation chance at only 10 percent. Otherwise, mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny and warmer weather is forecast on Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 80s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph. Some of the high-resolution forecast models show a stray thunderstorm or two developing this evening, mainly across the far western and southwestern South Plains. I’ll again make a brief mention but keep the precipitation chance at only 10 percent.

Extended Forecast:

Mostly dry weather overall is forecast on Monday and Tuesday, although a stray thunderstorm could develop over the far western and southwestern South Plains both evenings. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances return on Wednesday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances are forecast Thursday through Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across the northwestern South Plains Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Wednesday, May 31)

High temperatures on Memorial Day (Monday) will be in the lower to the middle 80s. Middle to upper 80s are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will drop back into the lower to the middle 80s on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 70s to the lower end of the middle 80s.

Low temperatures over the extended forecast period will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s each morning Tuesday through Thursday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, May 29)

Drought Update:

We continue to see some improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks to our recent rainfall events. The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor shows severe to extreme drought conditions across area. However, the extreme drought areas are shrinking in coverage.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, May 25) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, May 29:

Sunrise: 6:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:51 PM CDT

Normal High: 88°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 104° (1938/2011)

Record Low: 38° (1947)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. A few clouds could develop later in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to the middle 80s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.



Tonight: A stray thunderstorms is possible in the evening across the far western and southwestern South Plains. Otherwise, mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. A few clouds may develop later in the afternoon. A stray thunderstorm is possible in the evening across the far western and southwestern South Plains. Highs in the middle to the upper 80s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Have a great week!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

