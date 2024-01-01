LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Monday, January 1)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Welcome to 2024! Some areas of fog/freezing fog are possible this morning, mostly across the Rolling Plains and the eastern South Plains (including the Lubbock metro area). Otherwise, it’s going to be a sunny to mostly sunny day and slightly cooler. High temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the very low 50s. The wind will be out of the northeast this morning but shift to the south-southeast this afternoon 5 to 10 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:52 AM CST.



Tonight:

Clouds will be on the increase this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It won’t be quite as cold, but it’ll remain chilly. Low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 5 to 10 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:50 PM CST.

Tuesday:

Mostly cloudy conditions, slightly cooler weather and rain showers are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the middle and the upper 40s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 5 to 10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:52 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:51 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Isolated to scattered rain showers are forecast on Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The next opportunity for precipitation will come Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Scattered rain showers are forecast. However, it will be cold enough Thursday night and into Friday morning for a rain/snow mix in some areas.

High temperatures on Monday (New Year’s Day) will range from the middle 40s to the very low 50s. Tuesday’s forecast highs will be in the middle to the upper 40s. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Thursday’s highs will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Highs on Friday will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Upper 40s to middle 50s are forecast highs for Saturday. Middle to upper 50s are the forecast highs for Sunday.

Low temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Lows Friday morning will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Saturday and Sunday’s morning lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s.

KLBK PM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Monday, January 1)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 28. Most of the Rolling Plains and a decent portion of the South Plains remains classified in “drought-free” (D0) status. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, December 28) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, January 1:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:50 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 76° (1997)

Record Low: -2° (1919)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Some areas of fog/freezing fog in the morning. Otherwise, sunny to mostly sunny and slightly cooler. Highs ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and not quite as cold. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. Isolated to scattered rain showers. Highs ranging from the middle to the upper 40s. South-southeast wind 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Happy New Year! Have a nice week.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser