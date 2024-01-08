LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10:00 AM CST Monday to 2:00 AM CST Tuesday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas. A northwest wind 25-45 mph with gusts up 55 mph is forecast. Patchy blowing dust will also reduce visibility at times.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10:00 AM CST Monday to 2:00 AM CST Tuesday for Childress, Cottle, Dickens, Garza, Hall, Kent, King and Motley County. A northwest wind 25-35 mph with gusts up 55 mph is forecast. Patchy blowing dust will also reduce visibility at times.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9:00 PM CST/8:00 PM MST for Dawson, Borden, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. A west wind 25-40 mph with gusts up 55 mph is forecast. Patchy blowing dust will also reduce visibility at times.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 5:00 MST for Roosevelt County in New Mexico. A west wind 25-35 mph with gusts up 55 mph is forecast. Patchy blowing dust will also reduce visibility at times.

Today:

Overnight/early morning showers and thunderstorms over the Rolling Plains will move northeast and exit by daybreak. Otherwise, our attention will turn to today’s wind and dust event and the chance of light show over the northwestern South Plains. While it may be clear briefly this morning for some areas, clouds will be on the increase with partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions forecast by midday and into the afternoon. As mentioned above, there is a slight chance for snow showers over the northwestern South Plains from midday through late afternoon. A dusting to one inch of accumulation will be possible, mostly over the far northwestern South Plains. Blowing dust will occur from mid-morning through the afternoon across the region. The wind will be out of the southwest this morning. The wind will shift to the west and northwest by the afternoon. Wind speeds will range between 25 and 45 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will occur as well. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Monday. High temperatures will vary and range from the middle 30s to the middle 50s. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:52 AM CST.

Tonight:

Clouds will be on the decrease this evening with clear to mostly clear conditions returning overnight. It will remain windy this evening and tonight with a northwest wind 25-35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Low temperatures will range from the middle 10s to the very low 30s.



Sunset this evening is at 5:55 PM CST.

Tuesday:

Sunny and milder weather is forecast on Tuesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll continue to remain breezy, but the wind won’t be a strong as on Monday. High temperatures ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the west-northwest 15 to 25 mph.



Sunrise is 7:52 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:56 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for snow showers across the northwestern South Plains from midday through the afternoon on Monday. There is a slight chance of rain/snow and then snow showers from Thursday evening through early Friday morning across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.



Scattered rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will be and snow shower chances are forecast across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from early morning through early evening on Monday. There is another slight chance for snow showers across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday.

High temperatures on Monday will vary and range from the upper 30s to the middle 50s. Daytime highs on Tuesday will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Forecast highs on Friday will range from the lower to the upper 40s. Saturday highs will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Highs on Sunday will range from the lower to the upper 40s.



Low temperatures Tuesday morning range from the middle 10s to the very low 30s. Wednesday and Thursday’s morning lows will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Lows Friday will range from the middle 10s to the upper 20s. Saturday morning’s lows will range from the lower to the upper 20s. Forecast lows Sunday morning will range from the middle 10s to the upper 20s.

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, January 4. Most of the Rolling Plains and a decent portion of the South Plains remains classified in “drought-free” (D0) status. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, January 8:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:55 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 82° (1969)

Record Low: 3° (1967)

Today: Increasing clouds, windy and dusty. A slight chance for snow showers across the northwestern South Plains. Southwest wind win the morning, shifting to the west and northwest in the afternoon 25-45 mph. Gusts at times 50-55. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, continued windy and colder. Lows ranging from the middle 10s to the very low 30s. Northwest wind 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and milder with highs ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. West-northwest wind 15-25 mph.



Have a great week!

