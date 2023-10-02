LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Monday, October 2)

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Monday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms for some areas (western counties) later in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent in the afternoon.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:42 AM CDT.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms chances are forecast for this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, it will remain mostly cloudy and breezy at times. Low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunset this evening at 7:30 PM CDT.



Severe Weather Concerns Monday: The Storm Prediction Center has the South Plains outlined in a “slight” (2/5) and “marginal” (1/5) severe weather risk Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Threats include 60-70 mph wind gusts and up to quarter size (1.00″) hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero across the western South Plains.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Monday PM, October 2 – Early Tuesday AM, October 3)

Tuesday:

Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast in the morning across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the morning and into the afternoon. However, clouds will start to increase once again by late afternoon and into the evening. More scattered showers and thunderstorms chances are forecast later in the afternoon and in the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures will once again range from the lower to the upper 80s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:43 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:29 PM CDT.

Severe Weather Concerns Tuesday: The Storm Prediction Center has the Rolling Plains and portions of the South Plains outlined in a “slight” (2/5) severe weather risk Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Portions of the South Plains are also in a “marginal” (1/5) risk. Threats include 60-70 mph wind gusts and up to golf ball size (1.75″) hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero across the Rolling Plains.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Tuesday PM, October 3 – Early Wednesday AM, October 4)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances are forecast across areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains Monday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Cooler and more fall like weather is forecast to return during the later part of the week and continue into the weekend.

Severe Weather Concerns Wednesday: The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains outlined in a “marginal” (1/5) severe weather risk Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Threats would include 60-70 mph wind gusts and up to quarter size (1.00″) hail.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Wednesday PM, October 4 – Early Thursday AM, October 5)

High temperatures on Monday will range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s. Tuesday’s high temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 80s. It’ll start turn cooler on Wednesday with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the middle 80s. Middle 70s are the forecast highs on Thursday. Friday’s forecast highs will be in the middle to the upper 70s. Lower to middle 70s are forecast on Saturday. On Sunday, highs will range from the middle 70s to the very low 80s.

Tuesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. Middle 50s to middle 60s are the forecast morning lows on Wednesday. Thursday morning’s lows will range from the middle 50s to the very low 60s. Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Middle 40s to lower 50s are the forecast morning lows on Saturday and Sunday.

(Valid: Monday, October 2)

Drought Update:

No significant chances were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 28. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region. Moderate stage (D1) drought and abnormally dry (D0) conditions continue to be reported for immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, October 2:

Sunrise: 7:42 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:30 PM CDT

Normal High: 80°

Normal Low: 54°

Record High: 99° (2000)

Record Low: 40° (1975/2009)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. A few showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon for some areas (west). Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the upper 80s. South-southeast wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Mostly cloudy and breezy at times. Low temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the upper 60s. South-southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. more scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. High temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 80s. South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Have a great week!

